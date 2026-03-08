In a growing portion of India, nearly every third investor is now a woman

The Indian stock market is morphing from a solo act into a duet as women rapidly expand their footprint in capital markets. According to the latest data from the National Stock Exchange (as of January 31), nearly 25% of individual investors in India is now a woman—a notable increase from 22.5% in FY23.
Financial experts attribute this trend to deeper structural changes in Indian society. “As more women earn and manage their own income, the focus is gradually moving beyond traditional savings avenues toward market-linked investments that offer long-term growth potential,” said Sneha Poddar, VP- research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Rajesh Palviya, head of research at Axis Securities highlighted the role of technology, noting that the rapid digitisation of financial services has lowered entry barriers.
Beyond the financial hubs
But from where is all this money flowing in? Surprisingly, these are not the traditional financial hubs but smaller states and the north-east.
Goa currently has the highest female investor participation rate, at 33.2% in the fiscal year so far, up from a 30.2% three years ago. It is followed closely by Mizoram (32.5%), Chandigarh (32.4%), Sikkim (31.4%) and Delhi (31%). These regions are significantly outperforming the national average, suggesting a more balanced gender approach to wealth creation.
In FY23 only Assam and Chandigarh were in the 30% club, with women investors accounting for 30.9% and 30.6% of their investor bases, respectively. However, Assam slipped to 29.5% in FY26.
Sanaa Zia Khan, director at Centricity Overseas Financial Distribution Pvt Ltd, said, “Higher female investor participation in smaller states may reflect a mix of structural and demographic factors. Many of these regions have relatively higher literacy levels and a growing concentration of wealth in Tier-2 cities and smaller urban centres.” She added, “As incomes rise, households are shifting from traditional savings to financial assets. Greater awareness campaigns and first-time-investor-friendly platforms have also made investing more accessible."
Coming to the next milestone, more than half of Indian states now have a female-investor share that exceeds the national average of nearly 25%.
- A little over a quarter of these states – including Goa, Mizoram and Delhi – outpace the national average by more than six percentage points (pps).
- Nine states and Union Territories, including financial hubs such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, sit 3-5 pps above the average.
- Another five states including as Punjab and Haryana maintain a steady lead of up to 3 pps above the national average.
- However, Lakshadweep and Bihar trail by significant margin, with lowest female participation rates of 15.9% and 16.4%, respectively.
Steady gains all over
Despite this, the underlying momentum is undeniably positive as the needle is moving in the right direction nearly everywhere. Even in regions with historically lower participation, such as Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, the numbers have risen from 13.8% to over 16% between FY23 and FY26.
Maharashtra, a massive market, has seen its female share grow from 25.6% to 28.9% since FY23. Gujarat follows a similar path of steady inclusion, touching 28.3% in the current fiscal year so far. Leading the charge once again are smaller and north-eastern states such as Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, with women's share jumping over 500 basis points during this period.
The road ahead
The next phase of growth for women in the markets will depend less on mere access and more on building sustained confidence and engagement. Poddar said,“The next phase of growth will likely depend on confidence, engagement, and the broader investment ecosystem." She observed that many first-time women investors tend to approach markets with a longer-term perspective and a focus on financial stability. She suggested that financial institutions build on this by shifting the narrative toward goal-based investing frameworks, connecting equities with milestones such as retirement planning and financial independence.
“With the intensification of digital usage and the spread of financial education in smaller cities, women’s engagement with capital markets is expected to speed up and create a more diverse and resilient retail investor base,” said Anupama Sharma, co-business head, 360 ONE Wealth.
Palviya said he remained optimistic about the trajectory. “Looking ahead, we anticipate that the participation of women investors will continue to accelerate. As digital access expands, financial education improves, and more women enter the formal workforce, their presence in capital markets is expected to grow. Ultimately, this trend will not only broaden the investor base but also enhance the ongoing financialisation of household savings in India,” he said.