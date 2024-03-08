Women's Day 2024: It would not be an exaggeration if we say that India continues to face significant challenges in achieving gender parity in the realm of investing.

Despite experiencing a notable surge in overall investor numbers, the participation of women in the world of investing remains disproportionately low in India. For instance, according to data provided by equity research firm Trendlyne, among India's top 10 investors, only one is a woman.

There is a need for initiatives aimed at empowering and encouraging more women to engage actively in the world of finance.

Also Read: Women's Day 2024: Stock market to mutual funds - top investment opportunities for women

On Women's Day 2024, let's take a look at the top five female investors in India, their portfolio size and their key holdings:

Also Read: International Women’s Day: 86% of working women eager to improve financial knowledge, survey reveals

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

With a current portfolio size of nearly ₹43,223 crore, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is among the top investors in India today.

Titan Company ( ₹18,062 crore), Tata Motors ( ₹5,535 crore), Metro Brands ( ₹2,961 crore), Canara Bank ( ₹2,248 crore) and NCC ( ₹2,123 crore) are some of the top holdings of Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Also Read: How can women investors diversify their portfolio for quality returns?

Sangeetha S

Sangeetha S has a portfolio size of nearly ₹557 crore currently with Mufin Green Finance ( ₹59 crore), Indo Amines ( ₹33 crore), Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute ( ₹27 crore), Pakka ( ₹27 crore), Anjani Portland Cement ( ₹24 crore) and Ajanta Soya ( ₹24 crore)as her top holdings.

Also Read: Investing in equities is key to financial freedom for women, says Shibani Kurien

Seetha Kumari

Kumari has a portfolio of nearly ₹526 crore with Huhtamaki India ( ₹155 crore), Jindal Poly Films ( ₹118 crore), Just Dial ( ₹98 crore) and Nilkamal ( ₹73 crore) as her top holdings.

Shivani Tejas Trivedi

AstraZeneca Pharma India ( ₹330 crore), NOCIL ( ₹64 crore) and Centum Electronics ( ₹62 crore) are the top holdings of Shivani Tejas Trivedi who has an overall portfolio size of nearly ₹509 crore.

Dolly Khanna

Dolly Khanna has a portfolio size of nearly ₹505 crore and Chennai Petroleum Corporation ( ₹177 crore), Ujjivan Financial Services ( ₹72 crore) and J Kumar Infraprojects ( ₹49 crore) are her top holdings at present.

Also Read: International Women's Day 2024: How can investing in a mutual fund scheme empower women financially?

Disclaimer: The report is based on data available with Trendlyne. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MUFIN GREEN FINANCE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!