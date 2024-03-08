Women's Day 2024: Despite experiencing a notable surge in overall investor numbers, the participation of women in the world of investing remains disproportionately low in India.

Women's Day 2024: It would not be an exaggeration if we say that India continues to face significant challenges in achieving gender parity in the realm of investing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite experiencing a notable surge in overall investor numbers, the participation of women in the world of investing remains disproportionately low in India. For instance, according to data provided by equity research firm Trendlyne, among India's top 10 investors, only one is a woman.

There is a need for initiatives aimed at empowering and encouraging more women to engage actively in the world of finance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Women's Day 2024, let's take a look at the top five female investors in India, their portfolio size and their key holdings:

Rekha Jhunjhunwala With a current portfolio size of nearly ₹43,223 crore, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is among the top investors in India today.

Titan Company ( ₹18,062 crore), Tata Motors ( ₹5,535 crore), Metro Brands ( ₹2,961 crore), Canara Bank ( ₹2,248 crore) and NCC ( ₹2,123 crore) are some of the top holdings of Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

Sangeetha S Sangeetha S has a portfolio size of nearly ₹557 crore currently with Mufin Green Finance ( ₹59 crore), Indo Amines ( ₹33 crore), Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute ( ₹27 crore), Pakka ( ₹27 crore), Anjani Portland Cement ( ₹24 crore) and Ajanta Soya ( ₹24 crore)as her top holdings.

Seetha Kumari Kumari has a portfolio of nearly ₹526 crore with Huhtamaki India ( ₹155 crore), Jindal Poly Films ( ₹118 crore), Just Dial ( ₹98 crore) and Nilkamal ( ₹73 crore) as her top holdings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivani Tejas Trivedi AstraZeneca Pharma India ( ₹330 crore), NOCIL ( ₹64 crore) and Centum Electronics ( ₹62 crore) are the top holdings of Shivani Tejas Trivedi who has an overall portfolio size of nearly ₹509 crore.

Dolly Khanna Dolly Khanna has a portfolio size of nearly ₹505 crore and Chennai Petroleum Corporation ( ₹177 crore), Ujjivan Financial Services ( ₹72 crore) and J Kumar Infraprojects ( ₹49 crore) are her top holdings at present.

Disclaimer: The report is based on data available with Trendlyne. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

