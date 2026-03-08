Women's Day: Equity mutual fund share triples to 32% in women portfolios, fixed deposits fall sharply

Women's Day: Indian women investors are quietly transforming the country’s investment landscape, moving away from traditional “safety-first” strategies to more diversified, allocation-driven portfolios that increasingly include equities, alternatives and global assets.

A new report by wealth management firm Equirus Wealth highlighted a structural shift in how women approach money, showing that investors are becoming more disciplined, data-driven and strategic in their financial decisions. The study draws insights from interactions with around 55,000 women investors and more than 100 relationship managers over a five-year period.

The findings suggest that women investors are no longer relying solely on instinct or traditional products such as fixed deposits, gold and real estate. Instead, they are increasingly building goal-oriented portfolios anchored around asset allocation, diversification and long-term wealth creation.

“Indian women investors are becoming more informed, confident and strategic in shaping their financial futures. Over the past five years we have seen a clear shift from buying individual financial products to building structured portfolios anchored around asset allocation and long-term goals,” stated the report.

From safety-first to allocation-led portfolios One of the most striking shifts highlighted in the report is the transformation in asset allocation patterns among women investors.

Five years ago, portfolios were dominated by traditional low-risk products. Fixed deposits accounted for nearly 45% of portfolios, while allocations to equity mutual funds were relatively limited, noted the report.

It further pointed that today, that trend has reversed significantly. According to the study, fixed deposit allocations have declined to around 20%, while equity mutual funds have risen to about 32% of portfolios. Alternative investments such as PMS and AIFs have also increased, with allocations growing from around 3% to nearly 7%.

The report attributed this shift to a growing understanding among women investors of how diversified portfolios can help manage risk while also generating long-term returns.

Instead of simply choosing financial products, investors are now building portfolios that align with specific financial goals. The study described this as a transition from product-led investing to disciplined portfolio frameworks, where every asset class plays a defined role in the overall strategy.

Stronger discipline during market volatility Another key behavioural shift highlighted by the study is the increasing maturity shown by women investors during market cycles.

According to the findings, 75–90% of women investors now hold their investments through market corrections instead of exiting in panic. At the same time, about 55% selectively add capital during market dips, reflecting stronger conviction and a longer-term perspective toward investing.

The report also noted that investors today place significantly greater emphasis on macroeconomic factors such as inflation, interest rates and global market developments when evaluating investment decisions.

This growing awareness has helped investors become more patient and disciplined, reducing the tendency to react emotionally to short-term market fluctuations, added the report.

AI becomes a learning tool, not a decision-maker The report also found that while artificial intelligence (AI)tools are gaining traction globally, Indian women investors are adopting them cautiously. Rather than relying on automated recommendations, they are using AI primarily for learning, research and monitoring investment trends.

“Technology, including AI, is beginning to play a role in the learning and research process — but disciplined frameworks and human judgement continue to guide investment decisions.” it noted.

Between 35% and 50% of women investors either do not use AI tools or use them only selectively, primarily for research, monitoring and financial education, it added.

Rather than relying on automated systems to manage portfolios, most investors still prefer to combine technology with human judgement and professional advice. The report suggested that AI is increasingly functioning as an information and analytics layer, helping investors better understand markets rather than replacing advisors.

Together, these shifts suggest that Indian women are emerging as one of the most influential forces shaping the future of wealth management — not just as participants in financial markets, but as disciplined long-term investors redefining how capital is allocated and managed.

