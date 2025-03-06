Women’s Day top pick: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking suggests THIS stock to buy on March 7; Do you own?

COALINDIA is currently taking strong support at the 350 level on the monthly chart, reinforcing its importance as a key demand zone. On the weekly chart, the stock is also respecting a rising trendline, indicating a sustained uptrend. The price action suggests a bullish reversal from the bottom as it consolidates while forming higher lows.

This accumulation phase is supported by significant volume on the daily chart, signaling potential strength in the ongoing trend. If the stock manages to close above the 380 level, it could unlock further upside potential of approximately 15%, with a target price of 435.

Any dip towards 360 can be considered a buying opportunity for further gains, as the stock remains well-supported. The immediate support is positioned at 350, aligning with the long-term monthly support, while the immediate resistance is at 390, marking a key hurdle for further momentum.

Technically, COALINDIA is trading above its 200-day EMA, reflecting a bullish undertone. The RSI is currently at 39.38 and trending upward, indicating a gradual shift in momentum. If the price sustains above key levels, the stock could witness a strong upward move in the coming sessions.