Wonderla Holidays jumps 8% as theme park to remain open during festive period

MUMBAI : Shares of Wonderla Holidays Ltd climbed as much as 8.38% on Wednesday after the company announced that its theme park and resort will function during festive period from 24th December 2020 to 3rd January 2021.

At 01:45 pm, the scrip traded at ₹212.15 apiece up 7.04% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex advanced 0.73% to 46341.77 points.

"Visitors can enjoy the park at ₹999 inclusive of GST, with access to all rides. The company said its Wonderla Resort is offering an attractive package for ₹5,700 which includes a one-night stay at the resort with complimentary breakfast and free entry tickets to the theme park for two adults," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The theme park and resort in Bangalore, which was reopened to the public from 13 November, only on Fridays to Sundays and Holidays. Based on the good response from the customers, Wonderla theme park and resort will be open on four days every week from Thursday to Sunday, starting 7 January 2021, it added.

Wonderla Holidays reported net loss of ₹15.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net profit of ₹0.16 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Net sales tumbled 99.6% to ₹0.18 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.

