Workday shares drop almost 10% in pre-market trading — what's causing the sell-off?

Workday Inc. shares fell nearly 10% in premarket trading due to a weaker revenue forecast. The sell-off comes amid fears of competition from AI-driven tools affecting traditional software markets.

Published25 Feb 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Shares of Workday Inc. tumbled nearly 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the human resources and payroll software maker issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast, raising concerns about slowing demand.

The California-based company has already seen its stock decline by about 40% on Nasdaq so far this year as investors grow wary of increasing competition from artificial intelligence-driven tools.

Anthropic's recent launches has fueled fears that automation could erode demand for traditional software platforms, causing a widespread sell-off across different sectors such as cybersecurity.

(This is an evolving story. Check for updates)

