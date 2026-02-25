Workday shares drop almost 10% in pre-market trading — what's causing the sell-off?

Shares of Workday Inc. tumbled nearly 10% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the human resources and payroll software maker issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast, raising concerns about slowing demand.
The California-based company has already seen its stock decline by about 40% on Nasdaq so far this year as investors grow wary of increasing competition from artificial intelligence-driven tools.
Anthropic's recent launches has fueled fears that automation could erode demand for traditional software platforms, causing a widespread sell-off across different sectors such as cybersecurity.
(This is an evolving story. Check for updates)