Workday shares drop almost 10% in pre-market trading — what's causing the sell-off?

✕

Eshita Gain

Eshita is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She covers business, corporates, finance, and business trends.



Not confined to a single niche, she enjoys exploring stories across domains, including personal finance, markets, and related beats.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, and has previously worked in digital marketing.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies for the broader audience.



Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places.