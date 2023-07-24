Working on instantaneous settlement of transactions on stock exchanges: Sebi1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST
SEBI is working on quick transaction settlement in the stock markets, aiming for instantaneous settlement. It is collaborating with several parties to achieve this goal.
The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on quick transaction settlement in the stock markets, according to SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday.
