Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Working on instantaneous settlement of transactions on stock exchanges: Sebi

Working on instantaneous settlement of transactions on stock exchanges: Sebi

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

SEBI is working on quick transaction settlement in the stock markets, aiming for instantaneous settlement. It is collaborating with several parties to achieve this goal.

The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is working on quick transaction settlement in the stock markets, according to SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday.

Buch claimed that an instantaneous settlement of stock market transactions is not far off.

She noted that in order to achieve this goal, the regulator is collaborating with several parties to speed up transaction settlement.

The regulator has been striving to speed up new stock and debt issuances, approvals for technology-enhanced mutual fund schemes, and other interventions with the goal of assisting capital formation in the economy, she added.

According to her, these actions have annually brought the investment community financial benefits totaling 3,500 crore.

The former investment banker who is now a regulator claimed that India's economy is in a very strong position, which increases the significance of SEBI's role in promoting capital formation.

The amount of GST collected demonstrates the booming position of the economy, and corporate payments of advance taxes serve as a signal of how well these companies are doing going forward, she said.

Buch emphasised that the "growth of the economy is real" while pointing out the expansion on both of these fronts.

(more to come)

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 04:31 PM IST
