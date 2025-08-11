Women in workforce drive shift in investor spending: From staples to discretionary goods
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 11 Aug 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Summary
Consumer discretionary spending is where the real action is - with volume growth outpacing that of traditional staples. Several consumer discretionary stocks have clocked stronger 5-year CAGR returns than their traditional FMCG rivals.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Not too long ago, pureplay FMCG staples had all that investors loved. But the spotlight is shifting – thanks in no small part to more women joining the workforce.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story