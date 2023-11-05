World economic issues cast shadow on Indian stock market, FIIs continue to sell
The Indian stock market is facing challenges amid a contracting global landscape. Despite high valuations, factors like high inflation, bond yields, and geopolitical tensions are affecting market sustainability.
It’s been a long journey for the Indian stock market. It has been growing well, generating superior wealth in the ongoing century. The Nifty 500, the broader equity index, has provided a decent CAGR of 13.6% over about 23 years. A one-time investment of ₹1 lakh in December 2000 would have been ₹21 lakh today. From the latest intra high of 17,754.05, dated September 12, it went down by 7.25% on October 26, and on November 3, Nifty 50 closed at 17,000.95, which is 4.25% lower. A short-term break in the long-term growing market.
