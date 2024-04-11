Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after producer prices data

World markets today: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after producer prices data

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.16%, the S&P 500 was higher 0.24%, the Nasdaq gained 0.41%

Getty Images via AFP

US equities edged higher on Thursday after softer-than-anticipated producer prices data allayed worries that interest rates may stay high for a while.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.75 points, or 0.16%, to 38,523.26. The S&P 500 was higher by 12.31 points, or 0.24%, at 5,172.95, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.84 points, or 0.41%, to 16,236.20.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.