US equities edged higher on Thursday after softer-than-anticipated producer prices data allayed worries that interest rates may stay high for a while. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.75 points, or 0.16%, to 38,523.26. The S&P 500 was higher by 12.31 points, or 0.24%, at 5,172.95, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.84 points, or 0.41%, to 16,236.20.

