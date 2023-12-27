US equities opened muted on Wednesday as trading remains relatively light ahead of the New Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.71 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 37,518.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.30 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 4,773.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.09 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 15,089.66 at the opening bell.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each edged lower less than 0.1 per cent before the opening bell.

On Tuesday, US stocks closed higher. The S&P 500 gained 20.31 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 4,774.94 points. The Nasdaq Composite gained 81.97 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 15,074.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.69 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 37,546.66.

European stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 gaining 0.3 per cent as of 1010 GMT.

Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.6 per cent at 7,740.86 points. France's CAC 40 added 0.2 per cent at 7,583.68. Germany's DAX rose 0.2 per cent at 16,738.19.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.7 per cent at 16,624.84. China's Shanghai Composite added 0.5 per cent at 2,914.61.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 1.1 per cent at 33,681.24.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4 per cent to 2,613.50. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.8 per cent higher at 7,561.20.

Oil prices fell by $1 a barrel on Wednesday, paring the previous day's gains.

Brent crude futures were down 94 cents, or 1.16 per cent, at $80.13 a barrel by 1323 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.05, or 1.39 per cent, to $74.52.

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, hovering near a three-week high.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,069.20 per ounce, as of 1234 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $2,081.10 per ounce.

