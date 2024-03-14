Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US equities slide after producer prices data

World markets today: US equities slide after producer prices data

Rajendra Saxena

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.43%, the S&P 500 was down 0.51%, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.59%

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.27 per cent from 4.19 per cent late on Wednesday. REUTERS

US equities slid on Thursday after hotter-than-expected producer prices data.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 168.41 points, or 0.43%, at 38,874.91, the S&P 500 was down 26.56 points, or 0.51%, at 5,138.75, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 96.03 points, or 0.59%, at 16,081.74.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.6 per cent month-on-month in February, showed a labor department report.

In the 12 months to February, the PPI rose 1.6 per cent.

In another economic data, US retail sales grew 0.6 per cent in February.

The slew of economic data comes ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week.

Investors widely expect the central bank to hold interest rates steady.

Shares of Nvidia fell 3.4 per cent, Intel shed 1.5 per cent, and Advanced Micro Devices lost 2.0 per cent.

Dick’s Sporting Goods soared 15 per cent after reporting stronger quarterly profit.

Robinhood Markets jumped 6.0 per cent after the trading app operator said its assets under custody rose 16 per cent in February.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.27 per cent from 4.19 per cent late on Wednesday. The 2-year yield rose to 4.67 per cent from 4.63 per cent.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.