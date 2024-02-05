World markets today: US stocks decline as Treasury yields rise
At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.66 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.41 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.45 per cent
US stocks declined on Monday as Treasury yields surged after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated that it is unlikely to begin rate cutting in March.
