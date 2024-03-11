Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks dip as investors await inflation data

World markets today: US stocks dip as investors await inflation data

Rajendra Saxena

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.20%, the S&P 500 was lower 0.19%, the Nasdaq lost 0.14%

REUTERS

US stocks declined on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data that could offer cues on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut plans

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 75.72 points, or 0.20%, at 38,646.97, the S&P 500 was down 9.74 points, or 0.19%, at 5,113.95, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 21.81 points, or 0.14%, at 16,063.31.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.