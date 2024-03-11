At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.20%, the S&P 500 was lower 0.19%, the Nasdaq lost 0.14%

US stocks declined on Monday, as investors awaited key inflation data that could offer cues on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut plans {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 75.72 points, or 0.20%, at 38,646.97, the S&P 500 was down 9.74 points, or 0.19%, at 5,113.95, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 21.81 points, or 0.14%, at 16,063.31.

