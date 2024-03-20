The Dow Jones fell 0.10%, the S&P 500 was up 0.06%, the Nasdaq gained 0.12%

US stocks drifted on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.71 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 39,072.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.18 points, or 0.06%, at 5,181.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.97 points, or 0.12%, to 16,185.76 at the opening bell.

