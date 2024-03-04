World markets today: US stocks drop ahead of jobs data, Jerome Powell’s testimony

US stock indices opened lower on Monday ahead of key jobs data and Fed chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.61 points, or 0.30%, to 38,968.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.09 points, or 0.12%, at 5,130.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.73 points, or 0.07%, to 16,264.21.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.5 per cent at 7,643.21 points. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent at 7,929.63. Germany’s DAX fell 0.2 per cent at 17,705.57.

Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.1 per cent at 4,900.30.

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat at 16,595.97. China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4 per cent at 3,039.31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5 per cent at 40,109.23.

Oil prices dipped after major crude producers agreed to cut output for a while longer.

