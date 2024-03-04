Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks drop ahead of jobs data, Jerome Powell’s testimony

World markets today: US stocks drop ahead of jobs data, Jerome Powell’s testimony

Rajendra Saxena

Dow Jones fell 0.30%, S&P 500 was lower 0.12%, Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07%

REUTERS

US stock indices opened lower on Monday ahead of key jobs data and Fed chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later this week.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.61 points, or 0.30%, to 38,968.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.09 points, or 0.12%, at 5,130.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.73 points, or 0.07%, to 16,264.21.

ALSO READ: Wall Street week ahead: Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, jobs report in focus

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.5 per cent at 7,643.21 points. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent at 7,929.63. Germany’s DAX fell 0.2 per cent at 17,705.57.

Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.1 per cent at 4,900.30.

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was flat at 16,595.97. China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4 per cent at 3,039.31.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5 per cent at 40,109.23.

Oil prices dipped after major crude producers agreed to cut output for a while longer.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.