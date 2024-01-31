World markets today: Nasdaq dips over 1% as Alphabet, Microsoft forecast rising AI costs; Fed decision awaited
At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.68 per cent, the Nasdaq was down 1.33 per cent
Nasdaq tumbled more than 1 per cent on Wednesday after Alphabet and Microsoft forecast rising artificial intelligence costs, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s outlook on policy rates later in the day.
