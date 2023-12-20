Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks fall, FedEx shares tumble

World markets today: US stocks fall, FedEx shares tumble

Rajendra Saxena

Dow Jones Industrial Average dips 0.10%, S&P 500 edges lower by 0.08%, Nasdaq Composite drops 0.20%

On Tuesday, all the three US stock indices climbed more than 0.5%. REUTERS

Global markets: US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors took a breather from a rally sparked by the rate cut hopes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.79 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 37,520.13. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.64 points, or 0.08%, at 4,764.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.86 points, or 0.20%, to 14,973.36 at the opening bell.

Before the opening bell, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials each slipped about 0.2%.

Shares of FedEx tumbled 11% in off-hours trading after it missed second quarter sales and profit forecasts.

On Tuesday, all the three US stock indices climbed more than 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 251.9 points, or 0.68%, to 37,557.92, the S&P 500 gained 27.81 points, or 0.59%, to 4,768.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.03 points, or 0.66%, to 15,003.22.

European stock markets wavered on Wednesday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 surged 0.6% at 7,682.21 points. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1% at 7,579.63. Germany’s DAX edged down 0.1% at 16,735.17.

Asian stocks mostly rallied on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.7% at 16,613.81. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1% at 2,902.11.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.4% at 33,675.94. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.8% higher to 2,614.30.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,537.90.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday amid tensions over global trade disruption due to attacks on vessels by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 1%, at $80.04 a barrel by 1327 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 87 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.81 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the United States had launched a task force to safeguard commerce in the region.

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,033.89 per ounce, as of 1215 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,047.00.

