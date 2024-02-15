World markets today: US stocks flat after mixed economic data

US stock indices opened flat on Thursday after mixed batch of economic data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.33 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 38,397.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.52 points, or 0.05%, at 5,003.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.15 points, or 0.04%, to 15,865.30 at the opening bell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.19% from 4.27% late Wednesday.

A report showed US retail sales weakened by more in January from December than expected.

A separate report showed fewer US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

Shares of TripAdvisor jumped 8.1% after reporting stronger results for the December quarter.

Cisco Systems stock lost 2.7% after it cut its profit forecast for its full fiscal year.

Oil prices fell slightly on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) flagged slowing demand growth this year.

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $81.43 a barrel by 1324 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $76.48.

Gold prices dropped in the international markets on Thursday. Spot gold at Comex was trading at $1,993 per ounce, down by $2 from the previous close. Silver was trading higher at $22.50 per ounce, while it had settled at $21.97 per ounce in the previous trade.

