World markets today: US stocks fall as investors await economic data

At 09:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.26 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.06 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.05 per cent

US stock indices fell on Tuesday as investors awaited a crucial inflation and other economic data due this week.

The data could offer clues on the timing of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

At 09:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 102.05 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 38,967.18, the S&P 500 was down 2.79 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,066.74, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.59 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,967.67.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.67 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 39,087.90. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.07 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 5,074.60, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 37.73 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 16,013.98.

Tesla outperformed megacap stocks, surging 2.3 per cent.

Micron Technology climbed 2.6 per cent after a 4 per cent rally in the previous session.

Crypto-linked stocks such as Coinbase, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms added between 3.3 per cent and 8.6 per cent as bitcoin rose on signs big players buying the cryptocurrency.

European stock markets were mostly muted on Tuesday.

Britain's FTSE 100 was flat at 7,684.72 points. France's CAC 40 was flat at 7,933.08. Germany's DAX edged up 0.4 per cent at 17,495.95.

Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.3 per cent at 4,877.25.

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.9 per cent at 16,790.80. China's Shanghai Composite edged up 1.3 per cent at 3,015.48. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat at 39,239.52.

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday. Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $82.25 a barrel by 1251 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were down 21 cents, 0.27 per cent, to $77.37 a barrel.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the US dollar and Treasury yields lacked momentum. Spot gold firmed 0.3 per cent at $2,035.92 per ounce as of 9:35 am ET (1435 GMT). US gold futures added 0.3 per cent to $2,044.10 per ounce.

