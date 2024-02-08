World markets today: US stocks flat, Treasury yield rises

US stocks were flat on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings reports and jobs data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.96 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 38,675.40, the S&P 500 was down 4.24 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 4,990.82, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.23 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,748.42.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 4.14 per cent from 4.12 per cent late Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Walt Disney gained 8.5 per cent, after the media giant posted robust profit.

Spirit Airlines rose 3.0 per cent after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss.

On the economic front, a report showed Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell to 218,000 during the week ended February 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil prices rose on Thursday on concerns over the impact of Israel's rejection of a ceasefire offer from Hamas.

Brent crude futures added 81 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $80.02 a barrel by 1239 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 72 cents, or 0.97 per cent, at $74.58.

Gold prices eased on Thursday as US dollar edged higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $2,026.39 per ounce, as of 1230 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to $2,041.10 per ounce.

