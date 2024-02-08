World markets today: US stocks flat, Treasury yield rises

US stocks were flat on Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings reports and jobs data.
At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.96 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 38,675.40, the S&P 500 was down 4.24 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 4,990.82, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.23 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,748.42.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 4.14 per cent from 4.12 per cent late Wednesday.
Shares of Walt Disney gained 8.5 per cent, after the media giant posted robust profit.
Spirit Airlines rose 3.0 per cent after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss.
On the economic front, a report showed Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell to 218,000 during the week ended February 3.
Oil prices rose on Thursday on concerns over the impact of Israel's rejection of a ceasefire offer from Hamas.
Brent crude futures added 81 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $80.02 a barrel by 1239 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 72 cents, or 0.97 per cent, at $74.58.
Gold prices eased on Thursday as US dollar edged higher.
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $2,026.39 per ounce, as of 1230 GMT. US gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to $2,041.10 per ounce.
