World markets today: US stocks gain after selloff in previous session

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, following a selloff in the previous session after the Federal Reserve dashed hopes for early rate cuts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.46 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 4,861.11, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 90.01 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 15,254.02 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.04 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 38,175.34.

On Wednesday, US stocks tumbled after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady while dashing hopes for interest rate cut as soon as March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 317.01 points, or 0.82 per cent , to 38,150.30, the S&P 500 lost 79.32 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 4,845.65 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 345.88 points, or 2.23 per cent, to 15,164.01. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil prices edged higher, boosted by the Federal Reserve signalling a possible start to interest rate cuts.

Brent crude futures were up 75 cents at $81.30 a barrel at 1433 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 84 cents to $76.69.

Gold prices fell, weighed by a stronger US dollar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spot gold slipped 0.2 per cent at $2,033.09 per ounce by 1250 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $2,050.00. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!