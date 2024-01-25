World markets today: US stocks gain after strong GDP data

US stocks opened higher on Thursday after a strong economic growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an initial estimate by the US government, the economy grew at a 3.3 per cent annual rate in the last quarter of 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.18 points, or 0.15 per cent, at the open to 37,862.57. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.11 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 4,886.66, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 73.70 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 15,555.62 at the opening bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of IBM climbed 11.6 per cent after the IT company reported a stronger profit for the December quarter.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.06 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 37,806.39, the S&P 500 gained 3.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 4,868.55 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 55.98 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,481.92.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.13 per cent from 4.18 per cent late Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Europe, stock markets were moving modestly after the European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 was down 0.3 per cent.

In Asia, stocks jumped after China authorities made moves to bolster financial markets and the economy.

Stocks in Hong Kong rose 2 per cent and 3 per cent in Shanghai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil prices rose to eight weeks high on falling US inventories, Chinese stimulus and an attack on a Russian refinery. Brent crude futures were up 86 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $80.90 a barrel at 1325 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 92 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $76.01 a barrel.

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a slight fall in the dollar.

Spot gold were up 0.2 per cent to $2,015.51 per ounce by 1241 GMT. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,015.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!