World markets today: US stocks gain on strong earnings, S&P 500 hits fresh record high
At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.26 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.44 per cent, the Nasdaq was up 0.45 per cent
US stock indices gained on Wednesday on strong corporate earnings, led by megacap and chip shares. The benchmark S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message