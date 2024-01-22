World markets today: US stocks gain, S&P 500 hits record high

US stocks gained on Monday with the benchmark S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.75 points, or 0.15 per cent at the open, to 37,919.55. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.61 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 4,853.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.08 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 15,393.05 at the opening bell.

On Friday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.23 per cent to end the session at 4,839.81 points. The Nasdaq jumped 1.70 per cent to 15,310.97 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 per cent to 37,863.80 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!