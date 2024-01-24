World markets today: US stocks jump, led by Netflix; S&P 500 at fresh record high

US stocks jumped on Wednesday, led by Netflix after the streaming giant reported strong gains in subscribers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high at open.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 37,975.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.96 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 4,888.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 134.67 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 15,560.61 at the opening bell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.09 per cent from 4.14 per cent late Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield fell more sharply to 4.29 per cent from 4.38 per cent.

Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday, with Brent trading near $80 a barrel, as a Chinese economic stimulus package and geopolitical tensions were countered by concerns over tepid demand and a stronger dollar.

The front-month March contract for Brent crude was up 40 cents to $79.95 a barrel at 1410 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents to $74.94 a barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices gained on Wednesday. Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $2,032.88 per ounce by 12:50 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.42 per cent to $2,034.30.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!