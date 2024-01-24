World markets today: US stocks jump, led by Netflix; S&P 500 at fresh record high

US stocks jumped on Wednesday, led by Netflix after the streaming giant reported strong gains in subscribers.
The S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high at open.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 37,975.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.96 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 4,888.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 134.67 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 15,560.61 at the opening bell.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.09 per cent from 4.14 per cent late Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield fell more sharply to 4.29 per cent from 4.38 per cent.
Oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday, with Brent trading near $80 a barrel, as a Chinese economic stimulus package and geopolitical tensions were countered by concerns over tepid demand and a stronger dollar.
The front-month March contract for Brent crude was up 40 cents to $79.95 a barrel at 1410 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents to $74.94 a barrel.
Gold prices gained on Wednesday. Spot gold edged up 0.2 per cent to $2,032.88 per ounce by 12:50 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.42 per cent to $2,034.30.
