World markets today: US stocks mixed after inflation data, crypto shares surge on spot Bitcoin ETF approval
At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.20 per cent
US stocks were mixed on Thursday after the inflation data was released, while crypto stocks surged on approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs.
