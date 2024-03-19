The S&P 500 was lower by 0.20%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44%, the Dow Jones rose 0.08%

US stocks opened mixed on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.33 points, or 0.20%, at 5,139.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.52 points, or 0.44%, to 16,031.93 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.18 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 38,819.61.

