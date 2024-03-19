Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

World markets today: US stocks mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Rajendra Saxena

The S&P 500 was lower by 0.20%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44%, the Dow Jones rose 0.08%

REUTERS

US stocks opened mixed on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.33 points, or 0.20%, at 5,139.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.52 points, or 0.44%, to 16,031.93 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.18 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 38,819.61.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.