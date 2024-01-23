World markets today: US stocks mixed as investors focus on earnings

US stocks were mixed at open on Tuesday as investors focus on corporate earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.02 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 37,959.79. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.37 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 4,856.80, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.13 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 15,391.41 at the opening bell.

US companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and GE reported earnings for the final three months of 2024, with Netflix also due to report its results after markets close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.01 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 38,001.81, the S&P 500 gained 10.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 4,850.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.32 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,360.29.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.13 per cent from 4.11 per cent late Monday.

In Europe, stocks fell led by declines in pharma and semiconductor stocks. The benchmark STOXX 600 fell 0.2 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Asia, stock markets climbed after reports that Chinese Premier Li Qiang had called for more forceful measures to support China's battered stocks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rallied 2.6 per cent at 15,353.98. China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.5 per cent at 2,770.98.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.1 per cent at 36,517.57. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil prices fell on Tuesday on rising crude supply in Libya and Norway.

Brent crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $79.47 a barrel at 1240 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were down 54 cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $74.22 a barrel.

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday. Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,023.90 per ounce by 1223 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $2,026.30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!