Wall Street: US stocks were mixed on Tuesday as Treasury yields advanced amid conflict in Middle East.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 87.56 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 37,822.67, the S&P 500 was down 13.26 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,048.56, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 47.18 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 15,837.84.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257.11 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 37,992.22. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.77 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 5,064.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.64 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,856.38.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.68 per cent from 4.61 per cent late on Monday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury rose to 4.96 per cent from 4.91 per cent on Monday.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group soared 5.9 per cent after the health insurer beat first quarter profit estimates.

Johnson & Johnson slipped 2 per cent as the drugmaker missed analysts' estimates for the first quarter revenue.

Morgan Stanley stock gained 2.4 per cent after beating first quarter profit estimates.

Tesla shed 3.7 per cent after falling over 5 per cent in the last session, on a report of EV marker laying off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce.

European stock markets sank Tuesday after Israel vowed a response to Iran's attack on his country. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.4 per cent at 7,854.15 points. France's CAC 40 lost 1.2 per cent at 7,951.96. Germany's DAX fell 1.4 per cent at 17,777.89.

The Euro Stoxx 50 shed 1.3 per cent at 4,921.15.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunged 2.1 per cent at 16,248.97. China’s Shanghai Composite slid 1.7 per cent at 3,007.07.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.9 per cent at 38,471.20.

Crude oil Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as concerns about Middle East supply eased.

Brent futures for June delivery fell 31 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $89.79 a barrel by 1315 GMT. US crude for May slipped 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $85.09.

Bullion Gold prices eased on Tuesday. Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to $2,376.90 per ounce by 09:26 ET (1326 GMT).

Spot silver fell 1.4 per cent to $28.48 per ounce.

