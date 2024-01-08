World markets today: US stocks mixed, Boeing shares plunge 9%
Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.37%, S&P 500 rises 0.14%, Nasdaq Composite gains 0.28%
US stocks opened mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.74 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 37,327.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.46 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 4,703.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 40.39 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 14,564.47 at the opening bell.
