At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.14%, the S&P 500 was down 0.15%, the Nasdaq was down 0.49%

US stock indices were mixed on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.74 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 39,060.23, the S&P 500 was down 7.63 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,167.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 79.22 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 16,186.42.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.17 per cent from 4.15 per cent late on Tuesday. The 2-year Treasury yield also ticked higher to 4.61 per cent from 4.58 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After US inflation data showed on Tuesday that consumer price index (CPI) is well above the Federal Reserve’s 2 per cent target, investors are awaiting more economic data for clues on interest rate cuts.

On Thursday, US retail sales and producer prices data will be released.

The US central bank is slated to hold monetary policy meeting next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of megacaps such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Apple were down between 0.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

Bitcoin climbed to a new record high of $73,664 on Wednesday.

European stock markets advanced on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.4 per cent at 7,777.07. France’s CAC 40 added 0.7 per cent at 8,147.66. Germany’s DAX gained 0.1 per cent at 17,975.56.

Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5 per cent at 5,008.72.

In Asian stock markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.3 per cent at 38,695.97. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged lower 0.1 per cent at 17,082.11. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.4 per cent at 3,043.83.

Crude oil prices climbed 2 per cent on Wednesday, boosted by a fall in US crude inventories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures for May rose $1.54, or 1.88 per cent, to $83.46 a barrel by 1445 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude for April added $1.59, or 2.05 per cent, to $79.15.

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, supported by a weaker US dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,167.29 per ounce, as of 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT). US gold futures added 0.2 per cent to $2,170.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

