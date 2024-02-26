Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks muted ahead of economic data

World markets today: US stocks muted ahead of economic data

Rajendra Saxena

Dow Jones rose 0.03%, S&P 500 was higher 0.08%, Nasdaq Composite gained 0.11%

Bloomberg

US stock indices opened muted on Monday ahead of economic data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.26 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 39,144.79. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.20 points, or 0.08%, at 5,093.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.63 points, or 0.11%, to 16,014.45 at the opening bell.

