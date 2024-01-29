World markets today: US stocks muted ahead of Fed decision
At 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.04 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.06 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18 per cent
US stock indices were muted on Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for January 30-31 and earnings from Big Tech companies.
