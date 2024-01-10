World markets today: US stocks muted ahead of inflation data
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rise 0.07 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gains 0.13 per cent
US stock indices were muted at the open on Wednesday ahead of a inflation data that could provide clues on whether the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year.
