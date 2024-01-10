World markets today: US stocks muted ahead of inflation data

US stock indices were muted at the open on Wednesday ahead of a inflation data that could provide clues on whether the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 37,552.91. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.44 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 4,759.94. The Nasdaq Composite gained 19.99 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 14,877.70 at the opening bell.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 37,525.16. The S&P 500 lost 7.04 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 4,756.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.94 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 14,857.71.

The US dollar was flat as investors awaited. inflation data. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six peers, flattened at 102.49, after gaining 0.215 per cent on Tuesday.

European stock markets fell on Wednesday with the Stoxx 600 index dropping 0.2%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.3 per cent at 7,663.11 points. France’s CAC 40 was flat at 7,425.69. Germany’s DAX rose 0.1 per cent at 16,702.91.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 per cent at 16,097.28. China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.5 per cent at 2,877.70.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2 per cent at 34,441.72.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.8 per cent to 2,541.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.7 per cent to 7,468.50.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday for second day in a row on Middle East crude supply concerns arising from the Israel-Hamas war.

Brent crude futures were up 38 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $77.97 per barrel at 1259 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures added 32 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $72.56.

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, on weaker US dollar.

Spot gold gained 0.2 per cent to $2,033.90 per ounce, as of 1148 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $2,040.00 per ounce.

