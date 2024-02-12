World markets today: US stocks muted as investors await economic data, Nvidia surpasses Amazon’s market cap
At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.05 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.02 per cent, the Nasdaq was up 0.04 per cent
US stock indices were muted on Monday as investors awaited key economic data including inflation due this week.
