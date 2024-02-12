US stock indices were muted on Monday as investors awaited key economic data including inflation due this week.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.04 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 38,692.73, the S&P 500 was up 1.20 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 5,027.81, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 5.72 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,996.38.

In the week ahead, key economic reports are due for release.

On February 13, data on consumer price index (CPI) for January will be released. February 15 will see the release of US retail sales data for January and industrial production data for January.

Data on producer price index (PPI) for January will be released on February 16.

Chipmaker Nvidia became fourth most valuable US company after it surpassed Amazon.com in market capitalization. Their shares were up 0.5 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.93 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 38,656.76. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.22 points at 5,026.83, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,980.62.

On Friday (February 9) , the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.64 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 38,671.69, the S&P 500 gained 28.70 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 5,026.61 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 196.95 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 15,990.66.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.16 per cent from 4.18 per cent late on Friday. The 2-year Treasury yield edged up to 4.49 per cent from 4.48 per cent late Friday.

European shares mostly rose on Monday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.2 per cent at 7,561.40 points. France’s CAC 40 added 0.3 per cent at 7,673.22. Germany’s DAX rose 0.4 per cent at 16,985.44.

In Asia, key stock markets were closed for the Lunar New Year break.

Oil prices slipped on Monday. Brent crude futures were down 54 cents, or about 0.7 per cent, at $81.65 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 32 cents, also about 0.4 per cent, to $76.52 a barrel at 1426 GMT.

Gold prices declined on Monday as the US dollar rose.

Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent to $2,014.70 per ounce at 9:28 a.m. ET (1428 GMT). US gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to $2,028.60 per ounce.

