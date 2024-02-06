World markets today: US stocks muted, investors’ focus on big-ticket earnings

US stocks were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors focusing on big-ticket earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.78 points, or 0.03 per cent at the open, to 38,392.90. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 4,950.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.52 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 15,638.19 at the opening bell.

On Monday, US stocks closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 274.30 points, or 0.71 per cent , to 38,380.12, the S&P 500 lost 15.80 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 4,942.81 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 31.28 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 15,597.68.

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday. Spot gold was flat at $2,025.53 per ounce, as of 1218 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,041.60 per ounce.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday. Brent crude futures gained 42 cents to $78.41 a barrel by 1421 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 46 cents to $73.24.

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 4.0 per cent to end at 16,136.87 after Chinese authorities pledged to help reverse a long-running rout. China's Shanghai Composite gained 3.2 per cent at 2,789.49.

