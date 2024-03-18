Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks rally, megacaps lift Nasdaq higher

World markets today: US stocks rally, megacaps lift Nasdaq higher

Rajendra Saxena

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.39%, the S&P 500 was up 0.96%, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.37%

REUTERS

US stocks rallied on Monday, as megacaps lifted Nasdaq higher ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

At 9:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 150.05 points, or 0.39%, at 38,864.82, the S&P 500 was up 49.30 points, or 0.96%, at 5,166.39, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 218.65 points, or 1.37%, at 16,191.82.

