Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  World markets today: US stocks rise as megacaps, chipmakers jump

World markets today: US stocks rise as megacaps, chipmakers jump

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 0.06%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.20%, the Nasdaq gained 0.38%

AP

US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday as most megacap stocks and chipmakers jumped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.68 points, or 0.06%, at the open, to 39,338.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.66 points, or 0.20%, at 5,228.85, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.38 points, or 0.38%, to 16,446.85 at the opening bell.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.