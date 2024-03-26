The Dow Jones rose 0.06%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.20%, the Nasdaq gained 0.38%

US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday as most megacap stocks and chipmakers jumped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.68 points, or 0.06%, at the open, to 39,338.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.66 points, or 0.20%, at 5,228.85, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 62.38 points, or 0.38%, to 16,446.85 at the opening bell.

