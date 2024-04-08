World markets today: US stocks rise led by megacaps

The Dow Jones rose 0.03%, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.14%, the Nasdaq gained 0.23%

US stock indices edged higher on Monday as most megacap stocks gained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.38 points, or 0.03%, to 38,916.42. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.03 points, or 0.14%, at 5,211.37, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 36.66 points, or 0.23%, to 16,285.18.

