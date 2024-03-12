At 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones was up 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 was 0.8 per cent higher, the Nasdaq Composite was 1 per cent higher

US stock indices surged on Tuesday after the release of inflation data.

At 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 215 points, or 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 was 0.8 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq composite was 1 per cent higher.

US inflation rose for a second straight month in February on higher gasoline prices.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes food and energy costs, rose 0.4 per cent from January to February, a pickup from the previous month's figure of 0.3 per cent, according to government data released on Tuesday.

On annual basis, the consumer prices rose 3.2 per cent last month, faster than January's 3.1 per cent.

The latest consumer prices data indicates that stubborn inflation remains a persistent challenge for the Federal Reserve.

Fed policymakers are expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth straight time at the upcoming monetary policy meeting next week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.13 per cent from 4.10 per cent late on Monday.

Shares of Oracle jumped 11 per cent after the company reported stronger quarterly profit.

Nvidia rose 3.1 per cent, New York Community Bancorp gained 1.5 per cent, 3M climbed 4.3 per cent.

Boeing dropped 4.1 per cent after a report said an audit by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found dozens of problems with the 737 MAX's production.

