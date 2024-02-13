World markets today: US stocks sink after inflation data dampens rate cut hopes; Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq dip over 1%
At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 1.10 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 1.33 per cent, the Nasdaq was down 1.90 per cent
US stocks sank on Tuesday after the worse-than-expected inflation data dampened hopes of interest rates cut in May.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message