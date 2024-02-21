World markets today: US stocks slip ahead of Nvidia earnings, Fed minutes
At 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was down 0.27 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.22 per cent, the Nasdaq was down 0.44 per cent
US equity indices slipped on Wednesday ahead of chip maker Nvidia’s earnings report and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
