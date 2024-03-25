World markets today: US stocks start holiday-shortened week in red
The US markets kicked off the shortened week on a downward trend, with the looming Good Friday holiday. As of 9:00 pm IST, the S&P 500 slipped by 0.19 percent to 5,224.15. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite saw a decrease of 0.13 percent to 16,406.66, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 0.30 percent, settling at 39,357.68.
