World markets today: US stocks surge after inflation report

S&P 500 was 0.5% higher, Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%, Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher

US stocks edged higher on Thursday following inflation report.

The S&P 500 was 0.5 per cent higher in early trading and on track to surpass its record set last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 55 points, or 0.1 per cent, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.8 per cent higher.

The inflation report showed that prices across the US rose pretty much exactly as expected in January.

In Europe, stock markets were mixed on Thursday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.4 per cent at 7,651.72 points. France’s CAC 40 was flat at 7,955.13. Germany’s DAX added 0.6 per cent at 17,697.36.

Euro Stoxx 50 was flat at 4,884.09.

Data showed inflation eased further in France and Spain in February.

Eurozone inflation figures are due on Friday.

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent at 16,511.44. China's Shanghai Composite climbed 1.9 per cent at 3,015.17.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.1 per cent at 39,166.19.

