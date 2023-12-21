World markets today: US stocks surge after pullback

Global markets: US stocks opened higher on Thursday, following updated economic growth figures for the third quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.32 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 37,225.32. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.94 points, or 0.55%, at 4,724.29. The Nasdaq Composite gained 145.20 points, or 0.98%, to 14,923.14 at the opening bell.

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to 3.86% from 3.85% late Wednesday.

Shares of Micron Technology climbed 6.5% after reporting stronger results for the latest quarter.

The US dollar fell to 143.25 Japanese yen from 143.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.0938 from $1.0943 late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 475.92 points, or 1.27%, to 37,082, the S&P 500 lost 70.02 points, or 1.47%, to 4,698.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.28 points, or 1.5%, to 14,777.94.

Europe's STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.4% at 7,687.33 points. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.5% at 7,549.60. Germany’s DAX lost 0.5% at 16,646.24.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was flat at 16,621.13. China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.6% at 2,918.71.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.6% at 33,140.47.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5% to 7,504.10. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.6% to 2,600.02.

Oil prices slumped on Thursday after Angola quit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Brent crude futures were down $1.30, or 1.63%, to $78.40 a barrel by 1419 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was lower by $1.19, or 1.60%, at $73.03.

Angola said that the country's membership in OPEC was not serving its interests.

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,034.79 per ounce, as of 1217 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,046.30.

