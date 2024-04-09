World markets today: US stocks surge as Treasury yields ease
At 9:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones was up 0.18 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.31 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 0.39 per cent
US stock indices surged on Tuesday on easing Treasury yields, ahead of inflation data and FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes due on Wednesday.
